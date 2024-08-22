Chick-fil-A is getting a streaming service!

By Abby Jessen

It seems like everyone has a streaming service these days, and now even Chick-fil-A is getting in on the action! A report from Deadline, an industry claim publication, shows that the fast-food firm has been working with many major production companies, including some studios, to create what they refer to as their own “family-friendly shows.” The report also says that they’re trying to acquire shows that already exist as well.

Some other brands have ventured into this space, like Lyft who produced a game show called “Lucky Lift” and Airbnb who produced a documentary that aired on MTV.

We still don’t know the name of Chick-fil-A’s future streaming service, but we do know that the Chick-fil-A cows better be getting their own animated series!

