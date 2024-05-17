Chris Pratt mourns the death of his stunt double Tony McFarr

Chris Pratt took to Instagram to mourn the death of his longtime stunt double Tony McFarr in a Story shared on Friday.

McFarr, a professional stuntman best known for doubling Pratt in both the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World franchises, died in Florida on May 13 at age 47, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Devastated to hear about the loss of my friend and former stunt double Tony McFarr,” Pratt wrote. “We did several movies together. We golfed, drank whiskey, smoked cigars, and spent endless hours on set. I’ll never forget his toughness.”

Pratt continued by sharing a story from his time working with McFarr on the second Guardians of the Galaxy film.

“I remember he took a nasty shot to the head (in the title sequence of Guardians 2) and got several staples in his head – he came right back to work ready to go again,” Pratt wrote. “He was an absolute stud. He was always a gentleman and professional. He’ll be missed. My prayers go out to his friends and family, especially his daughter.”

In addition to the statement, Pratt shared several photos of him and McFarr together while wearing matching costumes on set.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.