Chris Rock, Kim Kardashian, Taraji P. Henson and more starring in 'PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie'

If you're a parent with kids — or know any kids — you're intimately aware of PAW Patrol, the cartoon starring furry first responders. And no doubt that was what drew some celebrity parents to lend their voices to a big-screen sequel.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie features the voices of Chris Rock, Kim Kardashian, Serena Williams, Tyler Perry, Yara Shahidi and Taraji P. Henson, as well as younger stars, including black-ish veteran Marsai Martin, Sweet Tooth's Christian Convery and Ghostbusters: Afterlife lead Mckenna Grace.

A new trailer shows that a meteor's crash landing in Adventure City gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The Mighty Pups. However, all is not well, thanks to the prison escape of the Paw Patrol gang's nemesis, Humdinger (Ron Pardo), who teams up with the "meteor-obsessed mad scientist" Victoria Vance (Henson), who plots to take their new powers.

The movie opens in theaters September 29.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.