Chris Stapleton Live at the Houston Rodeo - March 16, 2023 Chris Stapleton kicked off the final weekend of big stars at the Houston Rodeo, with his amazing performance at NRG! (Mike Lanier)

Here is your chance to dress like Chris Stapleton! He’s partnered with Lucchese Boots for their Chris Stapleton collection which goes on sale today (June 22)! A portion of the proceeds will support Chris and his wife, Morgane’s charitable fund, Outlaw State of Mind.