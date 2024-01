The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 08: EDITORIAL USE ONLY Chris Stapleton attends the 57th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 08, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Chris Stapleton and Buffalo Trace have announced that they are launching a new whiskey called Traveller Whiskey. The blend will run $40 per bottle and is a combination of spirits from various award-winning distilleries, including Buffalo Trace. Traveller Whiskey has hints of brown sugar, caramel, maple, vanilla, oak, and baked apple.