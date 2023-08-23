Chris Young performing at “CU in the Park” event in Oklahoma City

Various Oklahoma Credit Unions have teamed up to bring the public a FREE country-music concert, starring Grammy-nominated artist Chris Young, at Scissortail Park in Oklahoma City on Saturday, October 14th!

This year’s “CU in the Park” event, family and pet friendly, will take place at Love’s Travel Stops Stage and Great Lawn starting at 7 p.m.

“Credit unions were formed with the simple mission of ‘people helping people,’ and that’s exactly what Oklahoma credit unions do,” says Allegiance Credit Union President/CEO, Amy Downs. “This free concert is a testament to the cooperative nature of our local credit unions and represents how we serve our community in unique ways.”

“CU in the Park’ is a celebration of togetherness, music, and happiness, echoing our firm belief that when Credit Unions unite, we create a symphony of positive change that spreads throughout our community,” says WEOKIE Federal Credit Union President/CEO, Jeff Carpenter.

The event is presented by Allegiance Credit Union, Communication Federal Credit Union, Oklahoma’s Credit Union, Tinker Federal Credit Union and WEOKIE Federal Credit Union.