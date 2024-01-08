Christopher Nolan's staying off his Peloton "for a little while" after 'Tenet' diss

After his Oppenheimer became the big winner in Sunday night's Golden Globes telecast, Christopher Nolan was asked the question many people really wanted the answer to: has he taken another Peloton class?

As reported, Nolan recently revealed he saddled up for a class back in 2020 only to hear the instructor — later outed by the internet as Jenn Sherman — take shots at his film Tenet, without knowing he was watching.

She described the time-slipping movie as "two and a half hours I'll never get back."

The story blew up so big that Sherman took to Instagram to apologize, calling the filmmaker "one of the leading filmmakers of the 21st century," and noting of her criticism, "It was 2020. It was a dark time."

She also invited Nolan to sit in for another one of her classes, which she promised would be "insult free." She added he could sit up front. "You can critique my class. We'll have a great time. You'll sit in the front row. And I promise you it'll be insult-free."

She also expressed that while Tenet may have "gone right over my head," she has seen Oppenheimer twice. "And that's six hours that I don't ever want to give back."

To the assembled press backstage at the Globes, however, Nolan said Sunday, "Nothing but love for Peloton, but I did not climb on it today." He added, "I might just skip it for a little while, but thank you for your concern."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.