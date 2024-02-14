Cillian Murphy says “everybody is so bored” on movie press tours

Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty Images

By Mary Pat Thompson

Cillian Murphy is telling us how he really feels about movie press tours.

In a new interview with GQ, the Oscar-nominee admitted to finding faults with the current model of film press tours — including the red carpet interviews and press junkets.

“I think it’s a broken model,” Murphy said. “The model is—everybody is so bored.”

He also revealed he was somewhat relieved when last year's SAG-AFTRA strike began right ahead of Oppenheimer's opening weekend, meaning he was able to cut promotion of the film short. He noted that the movie became a word-of-mouth hit regardless.

"Same was the case with Peaky Blinders," Murphy said. "The first three seasons there was no advertising, a tiny show on BBC Two; it just caught fire because people talked to each other about it."

Speaking of Peaky Blinders, Murphy discussed the status of a potential reunion film.

“There is no status, as of now. So, I have no update. But I’ve always said I’m open to it if there’s more story,” he said. “I do love how the show ended. And I love the ambiguity of it. And I’m really proud of what we did. But I’m always open to a good script.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595
    More From K95.5

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!