With a lot of us in the back-to-school mindset, Cinergy Entertainment is keeping the fun going to help with the stress!

Saturday 8/3 - Enjoy breakfast at 9am + “Harold and the Purple Crayon” playing at 9:30am

Monday 8/5 through Friday 8/9 - FREE movie tickets for teachers all week!

Thursday 8/8 - Final showing of Cinergy’s Kids Summer Series (The Smurfs 2 for $2)

Saturday 8/17 - Alien: Romulus + trivia & swag!