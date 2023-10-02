Cinergy Tulsa announces 2nd Annual “Box Office Binge” on October 7

If there’s a movie you’ve been wanting to see but have been holding off, this weekend is the time to check it out as Cinergy Entertainment Tulsa has announced its 2nd annual “Box Office Binge.”

During this event, Cinergy offers its Elite Rewards Members an $18 movie ticket to enjoy a full day of unlimited movies in all formats, during all showtimes - a true Box Office Binge!

Participating guests also receive unlimited free popcorn, all day! Becoming an Elite Rewards Member is free of charge.

Once you become an Elite Member, you can purchase your Box Office Binge tickets at on location at Cinergy Tulsa or online. Tickets are limited, so be sure to purchase your movie tickets in advance!

Check out the Box Office Binge FAQ page for more information.