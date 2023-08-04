Cinergy Tulsa giving teachers free movie tickets

Cinergy (CINERGY ENTERTAINMENT GROUP)

By Caitlin Fisher

Cinergy Entertainment Group wants to celebrate the hard-working educators who selflessly devote their time and energy to our children’s development by gifting ALL teachers one movie ticket per day starting Monday, August 7th through Monday, August 14th!

Teachers play a vital role in shaping young minds, empowering future generations, and igniting a passion for learning, so this is Cinergy’s way of expressing gratitude for teachers’ endless commitment.

Cinergy Entertainment Group

All teachers are invited to visit their local Cinergy location to enjoy this deal by presenting a valid teacher ID.

The movies teachers can watch are “Meg 2: The Trench”, “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Mutant Mayhem” (also in 3D), “Haunted Mansion”, “Barbie”, “Oppenheimer”, “Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning Part One”, and “Sound of Freedom.”

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!