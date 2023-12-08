Cinergy Tulsa Hosts its 7th Annual Toy Drive

(Charlotte Business Journal)

By Caitlin Fisher

For the 7th year in a row, Cinergy Entertainment Group, is going above and beyond to make the holidays extra special for those in need with their Annual toy Drive!

From now until December 22, guests who donate an unwrapped toy (valued at $8 or more) will get a $10 Game Card or a small popcorn.

“Embracing the season of giving, we’re thrilled to brighten the holidays for families in need,” says Traci Hanlon, Cinergy’s Vice President of Marketing. “We hope to deliver joy through our toy drive and bring smiles to thousands of children in our communities.”

This year, all toys collected during Cinergy’s Toy Drive will be donated to Toys for Tots which is a program that distributes new toys, books, and resources to disadvantaged children at Christmas and throughout the year.

