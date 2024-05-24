City of Broken Arrow pools officially open for the summer

Summer is here and with that comes the heat! What better way to cool off than by splashing around at your local pool!

The City of Broken Arrow has announced the opening of their pools and splash pads beginning May 25.

Entrance to the pool is $5 per person, with a deal for frequent swimmers: a 10-punch pass card is only $40 at the community centers (proof of residence is required).

Splash Pads are open daily from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. with no charge. Locations are as follows:

Jackson Park (4800 W. Washington St.)

(4800 W. Washington St.) Seiling Park (525 W. Iola St.)

(525 W. Iola St.) Haskell Park (601 E. Dallas St.)

(601 E. Dallas St.) Preserve Park (3000 N. 37th St.)

(3000 N. 37th St.) Leisure Park (800 W. Charleston St.)

(800 W. Charleston St.) Rockwood West Park (1308 N Narcissus Ave)

(1308 N Narcissus Ave) Camino Villa Park (2812 E. Madison Place.)

The list of pool locations and their schedules are below:

Family Aquatic Center (1400 S. Main St.)

Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday: 12 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Tuesday: 1:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Nienhuis Aquatic Facility (3201 N. 9th St.)

Monday: 12 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Tuesday and Wednesday: 1:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

Thursday: 12 p.m.-6 p.m.

Friday and Saturday: 12 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Country Aire Pool (100 N. Fir Ave.)

Friday and Saturday: 12 p.m.-8 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m.- 5 p.m.

The Rose District’s Interactive Water Feature will also be open daily from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m.