City of Moore honoring Toby Keith with a synchronized 4th of July fireworks show

The City of Moore’s annual Celebration in the Heartland Fourth of July event will hold a special meaning this year!

This Independence Day show is set to honor the late Toby Keith with a 25-minute synchronized fireworks show choreographed to Keith’s many hit songs.

“We are thrilled to present this special tribute to our own Toby Keith, whose music has touched the hearts and souls of people across the country,” said Mayor Mark Hamm. “The 4th of July was one of Toby’s favorite holidays to celebrate. He would have his family, friends and people who worked for him over to his house for burgers, chips and fireworks. He invited all of us to celebrate America’s independence and to remember the men & women who are serving and have served to keep America free. We miss you, Toby.”

Kicking off at 2 p.m. at Buck Thomas Park, people are encouraged to arrive early to secure their spot and enjoy various vendors and food trucks on site.

Pre-show entertainment from local performers (G4 Guitar School and The Broadcasters) will kick off at 3 p.m. with the Jason Young Band taking the stage at 7:30 p.m. and performing right up until the fireworks show begins at 9:45 p.m.

FM 89.7 is also scheduled to broadcast the music if you are watching from outside the park.