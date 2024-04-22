'Civil War' repeats at No. 1 at the box office with $11.1 million weekend

Civil War held on to the top spot at the domestic box office, despite some tough competition from the horror film Abigail. Civil War earned an estimated $11.1 million, bringing its two-week domestic tally to $44.9 million. The film has snagged $61.7 million globally.

Breathing down Civil War's neck was the aforementioned Abigail, with an estimated $10.2 million in North America for a second place finish. A24's reimagining of the 1936 film Dracula's Daughter, starring Alisha Weir, added an estimated $5 million overseas, for a global total of $15.2 million.

Godzilla x King Kong: The New Empire finished the weekend in third place, delivering an estimated $9.5 million in its fourth week of release.

Guy Ritchie's WWII comedy The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare -- starring Henry Cavill, Alan Ritchson, Cary Elwes, Henry Golding, and Eiza González -- opened with an estimated $9 million at the domestic box office, good for a fourth place finish.

Rounding out the top five was the Japanese anime spy-action comedy Spy x Family Code: White, earning an estimated $4.9 million in its opening weekend in North America. Kung Fu Panda 4 was close behind, grabbing an estimated $4.6 million in its seventh week of release.

Elsewhere, Dune: Part Two 2, already the highest-grossing film of 2024 so far, is nearing $700 million worldwide.

