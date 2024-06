Clint Black is celebrating 35 years of “Killin’ Time” by making his way back to the Hard Rock Live on November 8!

Tickets go on sale Friday, June 21 at 10 a.m. but if you listen in with Chase on Tuesday (6/18) and Thursday (6/20) at 11 a.m. and 12 p.m., he’ll have your first shot at winning tickets before you can buy them!