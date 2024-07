Cole Swindell is hitting the road and making at stop at River Spirit’s The Cove on Thursday, September 19!

If you’re a member of Cole’s fan club, there is a pre-sale beginning Tuesday, July 9 at 10 a.m. through Thursday, July 11 at 10 p.m.

Tickets officially go on sale to the public on Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m.