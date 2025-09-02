College Football Coaches Reveal Their Favorite Country Singers

College football is BACK! Week one kicked off this past weekend and there were so many great games on!
Some of our favorite coaches are HUGE fans of our country artists - here’s who they are listening to:
- Clemon’s Dabo Swinney - Garth Brooks
- Georgia’s Kirby Smart - Luke Bryan
- South Carolina’s Shane Beamer - Darius Rucker
- Ole Miss’s Lane Kiffin - Taylor Swift
- Ohio State’s Ryan Day - Morgan Wallen
- NC State’s Dave Doeren - Merle Haggard
- Kentucky’s Mark Stoops - Toby Keith
- Auburn’s Hugh Freeze - Eric Church
- Georgia Tech’s Brent Key - Jimmy Buffett
- Oklahoma’s Brent Venables - Kane Brown
Check out the full list HERE.