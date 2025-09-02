College Football Coaches Reveal Their Favorite Country Singers

Marshall v Georgia ATHENS, GEORGIA - AUGUST 30: Head coach Kirby Smart of the Georgia Bulldogs reacts during the second quarter against the Marshall Thundering Herd at Sanford Stadium on August 30, 2025 in Athens, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images) (Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

College football is BACK! Week one kicked off this past weekend and there were so many great games on!

Some of our favorite coaches are HUGE fans of our country artists - here’s who they are listening to:

  1. Clemon’s Dabo Swinney - Garth Brooks
  2. Georgia’s Kirby Smart - Luke Bryan
  3. South Carolina’s Shane Beamer - Darius Rucker
  4. Ole Miss’s Lane Kiffin - Taylor Swift
  5. Ohio State’s Ryan Day - Morgan Wallen
  6. NC State’s Dave Doeren - Merle Haggard
  7. Kentucky’s Mark Stoops - Toby Keith
  8. Auburn’s Hugh Freeze - Eric Church
  9. Georgia Tech’s Brent Key - Jimmy Buffett
  10. Oklahoma’s Brent Venables - Kane Brown

Check out the full list HERE.

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Hear Obie, Chloe & Slater weekday mornings on K92.3 Orlando!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!