Collinsville has some exciting plans for a downtown park with all the bells and whistles

By Abbie de Vera

COLLINSVILLE, Okla. -- Collinsville has released some drawings and visual concepts for an outdoor, downtown project.

Pam Polk, City Manager of Collinsville, says, “We have been working on this, I’m going to say about two years now, or a little bit longer. The first gentleman we had working on it was a student, working on his Masters in Design.”

Currently, the plan is to implement a playground, a café, a splash pad and a stage.

“We think it’s going to be really good for Collinsville. We think the project is going to be a game changer for Collinsville,” said Polk.

The City of Collinsville is currently applying for grants for the Depot Park funding.

