Colt Ford Returns To The Stage For The First Time After Heart Attack

Back in April Colt Ford suffered two major heart attacks back-to-back. For the last few months Colts been in and out of the hospital recovering - well over the weekend he defied all odds and returned to the stage in Nashville for Brantley Gilberts album release party!
We’re so happy to see Colt doing well, and back up on the stage doing what he loves!
@Brantley Gilbert and @Colt Ford performing "Dirt Road Anthem," a song they co-wrote for @Jason Aldean. The performance, which took place during the World's Largest Album Release Party for Gilbert's new album Tattoos, marked Ford's return to the stage several months after he suffered a heart attack.