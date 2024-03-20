Conan O'Brien "makes it weird" in trailer to travel show 'Conan O'Brien Must Go'

Having transitioned from late-night host to head of a podcasting empire, Conan O'Brien is stretching his long legs in the trailer to Max's new travel show Conan O'Brien Must Go.

The coming attraction features a voiceover from Werner Herzog, who intones, "Earth. To truly appreciate the outstanding grandeur, sometimes you must defile it. Behold the defiler," revealing O'Brien in full Viking regalia.

The streaming service says the four-episode series "will feature O'Brien visiting new friends he's met through his podcast, Conan O'Brien Needs a Fan, where he dives deep with listeners from across the country and the world."

To that end, Conan is seen taking part in some Muay Thai kickboxing training in Thailand, slinging some cod in Norway and finding out his fame hasn't translated to a "Conan" name boom in Ireland.

He also tangles about the proper pronunciation of "tango" with his former frequent Conan foil Jordan Schlansky in the dance's native home of Argentina.

The show streams April 18 on Max.

