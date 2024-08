Carly Pearce announced that she’s taking her most recent album, hummingbird, on a world tour with a stop landing right here in Green Country!

She’ll be landing at The Cove at River Spirit on Saturday, April 19 with Carter Faith along for the ride.

Tickets go on sale Friday, August 9 at 10 a.m. with a fan club pre-sale kicking off on Tuesday, August 6 at 10 a.m. and running through Thursday, August 8 at 10 p.m.