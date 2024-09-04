CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT: Get into the Holiday Spirit with the Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Christmas is only three months away and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra is heading back on the road, hoping to be part of your Christmas festivities this year!

Celebrating the 20th anniversary of their rock opera The Lost Christmas Eve, fans will be able to see the Trans-Siberian Orchestra at the BOK Center on December 6.

Pre-sale tickets for TSO fan club members go on sale September 5 at 10 a.m. with additional pre-sales starting September 12 at 10 a.m.

General tickets go on sale Friday, September 13 at 10 a.m. with a ticket special available while supplies last: fans can get tickets at a special price of $49.99 for one week only.

Per tradition, $1 of every ticket sold will be donated to charity.

Also, to help commemorate the 20th anniversary of this opera and theme for this year’s tour, a special vinyl of The Lost Christmas Eve will be hitting retail stores on September 13.