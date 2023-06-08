CONCERT UPDATE: Brantley Gilbert & Nickleback are coming to Tulsa

You can see them along with Josh Ross on Thursday, September 21st at the BOK Center

Nickleback and Brantley Gilbert are coming to Tulsa

Nickleback and Brantley Gilbert just announced even more dates on their “Get Rollin’” Tour which now includes a stop at the BOK Center on Thursday, September 21st.

Concert Info

  • Date: Thursday, September 21st
  • Time: 6:30 PM
  • Location: BOK Center
  • Tickets go on sale Friday, June 13th at 10 AM
  • Get Tickets
  • Map of The BOK Center

©2023 Cox Media Group

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!