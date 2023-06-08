CONCERT UPDATE: Brantley Gilbert & Nickleback are coming to Tulsa

Nickleback and Brantley Gilbert just announced even more dates on their “Get Rollin’” Tour which now includes a stop at the BOK Center on Thursday, September 21st.
JUST ANNOUNCED: @Nickelback is bringing their Get Rollin’ Tour to BOK Center on September 21 with special guests @brantleygilbert and Josh Ross.— BOK Center (@BOKCenter) June 8, 2023
Tickets go on sale Tuesday, June 13 at 10AM. pic.twitter.com/Ro96KHvP8p
Concert Info
- Date: Thursday, September 21st
- Time: 6:30 PM
- Location: BOK Center
- Tickets go on sale Friday, June 13th at 10 AM
