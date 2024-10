2023 CMT Music Awards – Red Carpet AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Carly Pearce attends the 2023 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 02, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT) (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for CMT)

Carly Pearce is the latest country artist to launch her own alcohol line, thanks to her new partnership with Conundrum Wines!

The Carly Pearce x Conundrum Wines limited edition collection features red and white blends with labels depicting a hummingbird in correlation to her recent album, Hummingbird.

Fans can find these new wines in store shelves nationwide or online.