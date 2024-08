At the last concert you went to, how many signs did you see with fans holding up a message to their favorite country artist on stage? From “Sign my boot” to “This is my first concert,” it’s become a recent trend.

But when you’re Hayden and you’re maybe 7-years old and it truly is your first concert, how do you ignore that? Well, you don’t, at least Corey Kent didn’t!

Check out Corey making Hayden a fan for life, bringing him on stage to sing “Wild As Her” with him...