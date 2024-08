CMA Fest 2024 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Parker McCollum performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Parker McCollum was performing recently and as he tried to back his way onto some stairs on the stage, things didn’t go as planned! The best part was Corey Kent coming out to give him a hard time and to check the safety of those stairs!

Parker said, “That Sh**s already on Tik Tok, come on with it baby I got no shame. I don’t give a damn!”