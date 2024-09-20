Could you be Ziggi's honorary Chief Coffee Officer?

Calling all coffee lovers!

In honor of National Coffee Day on September 29, Ziggi’s Coffee is on the hunt for an honorary Chief Coffee Officer.

If awarded the title, you will win $2,500, free Ziggi’s coffee for a year, and an unforgettable behind-the-scenes experience at Ziggi’s expert roasting partner, Dillanos Coffee Roasters in Sumner, Washington!

That exclusive trip will take place October 15-17 and includes a comprehensive tour of the facility, a coffee-tasting experience and dinner with the Dillanos team.

If you think you have what it takes to earn the title of Chief Coffee Officer, apply now and submit a 15-60 second video answering the question: “What makes you qualified to be Ziggi’s Chief Coffee Officer?”

Applications will be accepted through Wednesday, September 25 with the winner announced on September 29!

Ziggi’s is also celebrating National Coffee Day with it’s rewards members by giving them a 16oz Daily Brew, Iced Coffee or Cold Brew for only $1 on Sunday, September 29!









Chief Coffee Officer Terms and Conditions:

*Entries are accepted from Monday, September 16, 2024, at 08:00 a.m. MDT through Wednesday, September 25, 2024, at 05:00p.m. MDT.

*One (1) Winner will be selected and notified on Sunday, September 29, 2024, via email.

*Winner must respond within two (2) business days of the notification attempt to claim the prize.

*If the potential winner cannot be contacted, does not respond within the time frame, or is found to be ineligible, an alternate potential winner will be selected from the remaining eligible entries.

* The winner will enjoy an exclusive trip to Dillanos Coffee Roasters HQ, though no additional guests are allowed.

*Must be a United States resident age 18 or older.

*See full terms and conditions here.

$1.00 National Coffee Day Deal Terms and Conditions:

*Valid for Ziggi’s Rewards members only.

*Must use loyalty account at time of purchase to be eligible.

*Offers valid for 16 oz Daily Brew, Iced Coffee and Cold Brew only.

* Offer excludes other menu drinks, sizes and modifiers.

*Valid at all Ziggi’s Coffee locations on Sunday, September 29, 2024, only.

*Must be 16 years or older.

* The price of a $1.00 16 oz Daily Brew, Iced Coffee and Cold Brew is exclusive of applicable tips and taxes. Taxes will be calculated and added to the promotional price at the final point of purchase. The total cost will include applicable taxes according to local regulations.

*Offer details subject to change without notice.



