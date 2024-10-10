COUNTRY GOLD.

My favorite songwriter is Dean Dillon. He has tons of writing credits on so many songs.

Toby Keith, Keith Whitley, Kenny Chesney, Brooks and Dunn, have recorded songs penned by Dean but he is best known for his work with George Strait.

They honored Dean at the Von Braun Center Probst Arena in Alabama. It was a star-studded event called " Songs and Stories of Dean Dillon”.

Zach Top covered " Miami, My Amy”. SO GOOD. This kid is awesome!











