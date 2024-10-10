COUNTRY GOLD.

Zach Top - All Star Jam 2024 (Leece Hamilton)

By Jenny Law

My favorite songwriter is Dean Dillon. He has tons of writing credits on so many songs.

Toby Keith, Keith Whitley, Kenny Chesney, Brooks and Dunn, have recorded songs penned by Dean but he is best known for his work with George Strait.

They honored Dean at the Von Braun Center Probst Arena in Alabama. It was a star-studded event called " Songs and Stories of Dean Dillon”.

Zach Top covered " Miami, My Amy”. SO GOOD. This kid is awesome!




0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-922-9595

    The K95 Country Club Newsletter

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!