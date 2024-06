It’s finally happening! Officials with Braum’s along with the City of Coweta plan to hold a ground-breaking Wednesday, July 3rd at the site of the new store! If you’re familiar with Coweta, you know exactly where it’ll be... The site of the old O’Reilly’s Auto Parts on Highway 51! (14339 Hwy 51)

No date has been given yet as far as a targeted open date, but we know Coweta has been waiting for this day to come for years! 🍦🍔