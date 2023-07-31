WATCH: Craig Morgan Sworn Into the Army Reserve at the Opry

If you didn’t know, 59-year-old Craig Morgan served 17 years in the Army as a 13 Foxtrot forward observer.
He is still dedicated to serving his country as he has reenlisted to the U.S. Army Reserves and it happened at the Grand Ole Opry in front of a sold-out audience on Saturday (7/29). With this reenlistment, he’ll hold the rank of Staff Sergeant and is also a candidate for Warrant Officer.
“I love being an artist but I consider it a true privilege and honor to work with what I believe are the greatest of Americans, my fellow soldiers. God Bless America. Go Army.” - @cmorganmusic— Grand Ole Opry (@opry) July 30, 2023
Congratulations, Craig! We love you. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wjn8ut2Myc
Morgan will still continue touring his “God. Family. Country. Tour” later this year and work on releasing new music for fans on top of his new career endeavor!