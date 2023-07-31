WATCH: Craig Morgan Sworn Into the Army Reserve at the Opry

NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 07: Singer/Songwriter Craig Morgan performs during Sam's Place - Music For The Spirit 2017 at Ryman Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond)

By Caitlin Fisher

If you didn’t know, 59-year-old Craig Morgan served 17 years in the Army as a 13 Foxtrot forward observer.

He is still dedicated to serving his country as he has reenlisted to the U.S. Army Reserves and it happened at the Grand Ole Opry in front of a sold-out audience on Saturday (7/29). With this reenlistment, he’ll hold the rank of Staff Sergeant and is also a candidate for Warrant Officer.

Morgan will still continue touring his “God. Family. Country. Tour” later this year and work on releasing new music for fans on top of his new career endeavor!

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!