WATCH: Craig Morgan Sworn Into the Army Reserve at the Opry

NASHVILLE, TN - MAY 07: Singer/Songwriter Craig Morgan performs during Sam's Place - Music For The Spirit 2017 at Ryman Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond)

If you didn’t know, 59-year-old Craig Morgan served 17 years in the Army as a 13 Foxtrot forward observer.

He is still dedicated to serving his country as he has reenlisted to the U.S. Army Reserves and it happened at the Grand Ole Opry in front of a sold-out audience on Saturday (7/29). With this reenlistment, he’ll hold the rank of Staff Sergeant and is also a candidate for Warrant Officer.

“I love being an artist but I consider it a true privilege and honor to work with what I believe are the greatest of Americans, my fellow soldiers. God Bless America. Go Army.” - @cmorganmusic



Congratulations, Craig! We love you. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/wjn8ut2Myc — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) July 30, 2023

Morgan will still continue touring his “God. Family. Country. Tour” later this year and work on releasing new music for fans on top of his new career endeavor!