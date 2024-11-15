Cross debuts on Prime Video Friday. Aldis Hodge stars as brilliant criminal psychologist Alex Cross, the hero from James Patterson's bestselling book series.

ABC Audio caught up with Hodge, who described how he brought his own flavor to the character, who had been previously played by Morgan Freeman in the 1997 hits Kiss the Girls and 2001's Along Came a Spider, and then by Tyler Perry in 2012's Alex Cross.

"The flavor was tied to my honest nature," Hodge said at New York Comic Con. "Every time I approach a character, it starts with: What is his 'why,' who is he as a man? And the first time I sat down with [show creator Ben Watkins] to talk about this, we didn't even talk about the character development. We talked about who we were personally, and that's what fed into who the character became."

Hodge continues, "So I don't even have to worry about who [Cross] is, I already know him. And now we just have to figure out how he approaches and figures out situations. It makes it really seamless," Hodge says.

The series centers on Cross' hunt for a sadistic serial killer. "As Alex and his partner, John Sampson (Isaiah Mustafa), track this killer, a mysterious threat from Cross' past appears, aiming to destroy what he's done to keep his grieving family, career, and life together," the show's synopsis teases.

Cross has already been renewed for a second season.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.