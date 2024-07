Both of my kids have decided that they want to be in dance! I grew up playing basketball and softball, I know NOTHING about dance. I NEED your help!

My five-year-old is in ballet, jazz, and hip hop.

My seven-year-old is in ballet.

I have googled everything; from what kind of shoes to how to do a bun! Aside, from having to take out a loan ha-ha, what do I need to know?!

Comment below!

Dance (jenny law)