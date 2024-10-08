'Dancing with the Stars' live tour announced

Dancing with the Stars is hitting the road again!

The hit dance show announced Dancing with the Stars: Live! on Tuesday, a nearly three-month tour in winter 2025 featuring professional dancers from the series, including Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Brandon Armstrong, Britt Stewart, Daniella Karagach, Gleb Savchenko, Pasha Pashkov and Rylee Arnold. Celebrity guest stars will also join the show along the way.

The tour, which kicks off on Jan. 7 in Richmond, Virginia, and comes to a close on April 5 in Los Angeles, will allow audiences "the opportunity to experience the breathless excitement, the athleticism, and the artistry they see in the TV show’s famed ballroom live, up-close, and personal," according to a release.

The announcement from DWTS described the show as a "dazzling, sexy, high energy, brand-new live production."

Mandy Moore, whose choreography credits include The Eras Tour and the 2016 musical movie La La Land, will choreograph and direct the live event.

"Directing this tour is one of my favorite times of the year. I have a long-standing history with the ‘DWTS’ brand and these dancers, it’s like returning home to family," said Moore in a statement. "The collaboration with these world class performers presents an amazing opportunity to highlight their inimitable talent, their athleticism, and it’s what truly makes them artists."

Tickets for the live show will go on sale at dwtstour.com on Friday at 10 a.m. local.

