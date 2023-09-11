Darius Rucker awarded multiple Walk of Fame Stars

Darius Rucker is about to add his name to not one, but two Walks Of Fame. The former Hootie & The Blowfish frontman is set to receive stars on both the Hollywood Walk Of Fame and the Music City Walk Of Fame.

The Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp announced the news that on October 4th, Rucker is set to be added onto Nashville’s Music City Walk alongside other famed artists including “American Pie” singer Don McLean, rock and roll guitarist Duane Eddy, and former record-label executive Joe Galante.

To top it all off, renowned professional wrestler Ric Flair, is set to formally induct Rucker!

Well this is awesome!! Honored to join the amazing names on the Music City Walk of Fame. If you are in Nashville on October 4th, come check it out. I mean... @RicFlairNatrBoy will be there!! More info: https://t.co/bKogJyxpNb pic.twitter.com/Vk1uldAWyc — Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) September 6, 2023

There’s more stars to be awarded, making Rucker’s future bright, as Hollywood has announced that in 2024, Darius Rucker is among the artists set to receive the iconic Hollywood Walk of Fame star in the category of Recording.

He’ll be joined by fellow artists Glen Ballard, Toni Braxton, Def Leppard, Charles Fox, Sammy Hagar, Brandy Norwood, Gwen Stefani, and Andre ‘Dr. Dre’ Young, all set to receive their star in 2024!

A date for Rucker’s Hollywood Walk of Fame induction has yet to be announced but fans can see the entire 2024 class of inductees here.