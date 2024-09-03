'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops a sluggish Labor Day weekend box office

The summer movie season came to a close with a lackluster Labor Day weekend at the box office.



Deadpool & Wolverine was number one again in its sixth week with $19.4 across the three-day weekend. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has now surpassed $600 million in its domestic haul.



Number two on the list was Alien: Romulus in its third week of release, with an estimated $11.2 million domestically through the Monday holiday.



One of the weekend's new releases, Reagan, starring Dennis Quaid as former President Ronald Reagan, opened in third place with a better-than-expected $10 million.



It was a close race for fourth and fifth place, with Twisters just narrowly beating out It Ends with Us. Twisters took in $9.56 million in its seventh week of release, while It Ends with Us earned $9.5 million in its fourth week.

