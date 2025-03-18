The "Debatable" 10 best country songs of the 90's

SAN DIEGO - JANUARY 26: Singer Shania Twain performs during halftime of Super Bowl XXXVII between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Oakland Raiders on January 26, 2003 at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

There’s no doubt, some of the best country music came out in the 90s. So, to try and list the ten best songs from that era is nearly impossible. However, Holler tried and while there are some great artists and songs on this list, they definitely missed some!

How do you not have any Shania Twain or George Strait on this list?

Take a look and see what you think of this list “Holler” put out of their Here are the Top 10, in no particular order:

1. “Chattahoochee” by Alan Jackson

2. “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” by Toby Keith

3. “Forever and Ever, Amen” by Randy Travis

4. “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks

5. “Independence Day” by Martina McBride

6. “Achy Breaky Heart” by Billy Ray Cyrus

7. “Fancy” by Reba McEntire

8. “Neon Moon” by Brooks & Dunn

9. “Maybe It Was Memphis” by Pam Tillis

10. “Boot Scootin’ Boogie” by Brooks & Dunn