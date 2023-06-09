Debuting on Disney+ Friday, 'Moana' star Auliʻi Cravalho in the animated show 'Hailey's On It!'

After premiering on the Disney Channel and Disney XD Thursday, the animated show Hailey's On It!, starring the voice of Moana, Auliʻi Cravalho, has come to Disney+.

The 22-year-old actress plays the title character, a 14-year-old girl who comes to find out that the world itself depends on her personal to-do list.

"She has this long list, this whole book full of tasks that she wants to complete...For instance, playing the glockenspiel, getting a major haircut, kissing her best friend Scott," Cravalho tells ABC Audio.

"And she hopes to complete them, but she's a little scared. And then she is visited by a scientist from the future who tells her that she is destined to save the world, but she has to complete every single one of the items in her list."

The actress bonded immediately with the "quirky" character. She explains, "I've been so lucky to play and voice characters who have incredible heart, who have, you know, who believe in themselves, who want to change the world. And that specifically, Hailey embraces her inner nerd. She really enjoys like geeking out and the things that she feels are important. So I feel the same way!"

Cravalho gets to let loose musically in the show, too, and not just by singing its catchy theme song.

"I really do enjoy voice work," Auli'i smiles. "I lock myself in a little recording booth and I have a mic right up to my my mouth. And then I just tell a story and I don't care what I look like. I don't care what kind of wacky, strange facial expressions I make, and it brings me such great joy!"

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.