Delta Air Lines to offer nonstop service from Tulsa to New York City

TULSA, Okla. — Delta Air Lines announced they will be offering nonstop service from Tulsa International Airport to New York City’s LaGuardia Airport in May 2024, according to the Tulsa International Airport.

🎵 Start spreading the news… 🎶 @Delta will be starting daily NONSTOP service to NEW YORK (LGA) starting May 7, 2024! 🗽✈️



New York City will be Delta’s third nonstop destination served from Tulsa, with the other two being Atlanta and Salt Lake City.

“We are thrilled to welcome Delta’s new nonstop service to the Big Apple,” said Andrew Pierini, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Tulsa International Airport. “The Tulsa to New York City market continues to grow at a rapid pace and we are excited to have additional capacity to meet the growing market demand.”

Delta will be joining American Airlines as the second carrier from Tulsa International Airport to LaGuardia Airport.

Delta’s service will start on May 7, 2024, and flights will take place once daily on an Embraer 175 at the follow times:

Outbound flight depart Tulsa International Airport at 7:30 a.m. and arrive at LaGuardia Airport at 11:24 a.m.

Inbound flight depart LaGuardia Airport at 6:30 p.m. and arrive at Tulsa International Airport at 8:38 p.m.

