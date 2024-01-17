Dillard’s at Promenade Mall to be converted into Dillard’s Clearance Center

TULSA, Okla. — The Dillard’s at Promenade Mall will be converting to a Dillard’s Clearance Center over the next several weeks, according to a Dillard’s corporate spokesperson.

Under the new format, Promenade Mall will receive clearance merchandise from other Dillard’s in the area and offer it to Tulsa residents at discounted prices.

The corporate spokesperson said this conversion is estimated to be completed by Easter weekend and plans to have a grand re-opening.

Until the conversion is completed, Dillard’s will be clearing the remaining merchandise at Promenade Mall.