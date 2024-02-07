"Discover why our world went quiet": Lupita Nyong'o in trailer to 'A Quiet Place: Day One'

Paramount Pictures has just released the trailer to A Quiet Place: Day One, starring Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong'o.

The third installment of John Krasinski's blockbuster franchise acts as a prequel, setting the clock back on the alien invasion that already had occurred according to the first two hit films.

The teaser shows the aliens — who hunt by noise — crash landing in the loudest place on earth: New York City.



Nyong'o's character is shown walking down a crowded sidewalk with her cat when all hell breaks loose from above.

She tries hiding under a car with another victim, only to see him snatched away, and the car nearly crush her.

"This summer, discover why our world went quiet," title cards spell out.

Later, Lupita is shown covered in ash when she makes the mistake of coughing, only to have another survivor, played by Djimon Hounsou, clasp his hand over her mouth, silencing her as the aliens stalk them.

Although it was based on an idea from the star and director of the first two installments, Krasinski passed the writing and directing baton to Michael Sarnoski, who called the shots on the acclaimed Nicolas Cage drama Pig.

The movie, which also stars Joseph Quinn of Stranger Things fame, debuts in theaters June 28.

Paramount Pictures is also inviting fans to get a special taste of the film by texting BE QUIET to 929-202-SHHH (7444).

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.