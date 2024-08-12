Disney+ teases second season of 'Percy Jackson'

In a new teaser that debuted at the D23 expo in Anaheim, California, Disney+ showed off scenes from the second season of the hit series Percy Jackson.

Looking and sounding much more mature than the season prior, The Adam Project's Walker Scobell returns as Percy, a young man who discovered he's the titular son of the Greek god Poseidon. "I am a demigod. Monsters come at me. So do the gods."

As he takes the reins of a chariot, he continues, "Last year, I had to stop a war. But that is just the beginning."

The sophomore season is based on the second installment in Rick Riordan's bestselling Percy Jackson books, The Sea of Monsters, and has Percy undergoing a dangerous mission to save Camp Half-Blood from a Titan's attack.

Season 2 adds three very funny women — Sandra Bernhard, Kristen Schaal and Margaret Cho — to the cast, which also includes Aryan Simhadri, Leah Sava Jeffries and new addition Daniel Diemer.

The new season streams in 2025.

The first episode of Percy Jackson and the Olympians debuted on Disney+ on Dec. 19, 2023, and by Christmas Day had drawn an audience of some 13.3 million viewers across Disney+ and Hulu.

