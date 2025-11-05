Don’t throw out that pumpkin, throw it in the woods!

After Halloween, what do you typically do with your jack-o-lanterns and gourds? Most people throw them away, but did you know that lots of wildlife love to eat pumpkins?

For many animals like squirrels, chipmunks, deer, and some birds, pumpkins are a treat.

So instead of tossing your pumpkins in the trash this year, throw them in your backyard! *Make sure you‘re throwing them in YOUR backyard and not someone else’s*

If your pumpkin isn’t carved, smash it before you toss it. That will make it easier for the critters to eat it.