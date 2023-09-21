Downtown Tulsa Midweek Market in full swing every Wednesday through November

Downtown Tulsa Midweek Market

By Fox23 Amy Hybels

TULSA, Okla. — The new Downtown Tulsa Midweek Market is underway on Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. at Chapman Green near East 6th Street and South Main Street.

The market, an initiative of Downtown Tulsa Partnership, is taking place over ten weeks, with Wednesday being just the second time it’s being offered for visitors and those who live downtown.

The market will provide fresh and prepared foods, goods from artisans and entertainment from local artists.

The goal of the ten week market is to increase access to fresh food and bring more foot-traffic to the central Downtown neighborhood.

Downtown Tulsa has 34,000 employees and 4,900 residents.

The ten week program which culminates on Nov. 15 is a test run; there are efforts to launch a permanent market in the Spring of 2024 at Chapman Green.

For more information about the Midweek market, click here.

On AirK95.5 Tulsa - Tulsa's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    1-918-460-9595
    K95.5 Contests & Events
    Download The Free K95.5 App

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k95tulsa.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!