Drake Bell, Josh Peck on the abuse on 'Drake and Josh' set: 'The monster was there'

It's a Drake and Josh reunion.

Drake Bell reunited with his former co-star Josh Peck on the most recent episode of the latter's podcast, Good Guys.

On the episode, which debuted Monday, Bell opened up about having to be around former dialogue coach Brian Peck while working on the Nickelodeon children's TV show Drake and Josh. Brian Peck, who has no relation to Josh Peck, was convicted of sexually assaulting Bell in 2004.

“Where I felt most comfortable, where I was the happiest was when I was on set with you guys. And the worst part was every day I got there, the monster was there," Bell said of Brian Peck.

The podcast episode is the first of a two-part series featuring a conversation between the former co-stars, where they discuss growing up in the spotlight and what it was like to be a child actor.

Bell also discussed the abuse he endured in the Investigation Discovery docuseries Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV, which debuted in March 2024. Josh Peck said he feels he never fully processed the impact Brian Peck had on Bell until he watched Quiet on Set last year.

“It’s only in watching the doc that I can realize that just him being put to justice, which thank God he was, and deserved, and deserved to go longer, but like, what about you? What about the trauma you endured? It’s so much; it’s so much deeper. It’s so much more unacceptable. It’s not this clean, 'Well, he went to jail, so everyone’s all better,'" Josh Peck said.

Bell also recounted what it was like to sit in a trial courtroom filled with supporters of Brian Peck at his 2004 sentencing.

“It was hard, I think, during that time because when we went to court, the entire side of his courtroom was full of people who I thought were my friends and people who I looked up to, people whose careers I would like mine to be one day, and I’m on the side ... it was me and my mom,” Bell said.

The second part of Josh Peck's interview with Bell will drop Thursday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.