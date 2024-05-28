Drillers take on alternate identity for one week in August

The Tulsa Drillers are celebrating their 918 Weekend in style this year as they prepare to take on a new identity: The Tulsa Raft Racers!

For five days in August, the Tulsa Raft Racers will take the field with new uniforms and logos that will pay homage to Tulsa’s newly announced Great Raft Race and Labor Day Party.

The first Raft Race took place in 1973 as Tulsans watched home-made constructed rafts float down the Arkansas River in what would soon become a time-honored Tulsa Labor Day tradition.

Tulsa’s Great Raft Race has been dormant since 2020, but will be making its return this year on Labor Day in conjunction with the grand opening of Zink Lake during the Big Dam Party!

To honor this great Tulsa tradition coming back, the Drillers will become the Tulsa Raft Racers from August 14 – 18 with “Ronny the Raft Racer” becoming the new team logo, paying homage to Ron Blue, the former General Manager of Tulsa radio station KRMG, who was credited with the original Raft Race idea.

Fans can expect lots of fun activities during these five days at ONEOK Field including rafts at the ballpark, water wars, drink specials & more ideas that’ll float around soon!

Fans can start taking on the new identity now with exclusive Tulsa Raft Racers gear available at the Official Team Store at ONEOK Field or online.

Purchase your tickets to Tulsa Raft Racers Weekend presented by Chick-fil-A Tulsa now!