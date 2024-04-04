Drillers Team Up with Hop and Sting Brewing Company for DrillVille IPA

The Tulsa Drillers continue to switch up their concessions this season, now with the new DrillVille IPA!

Partnering with Hop and Sting Brewing Company, the new DrillVille IPA, a light bodied, citrus IPA with a modest bitterness and a big juicy flavor and aroma, will be available at ONEOK Field through out the season but you’ll also be able to find it at many Tulsa bars, restaurants and retail locations:

71st Wine & Spirits (Tulsa)

Bramble Breakfast & Bar (Broken Arrow)

Burton’s Liquor Mart (Tulsa)

Cellar Dweller (Tulsa)

Elote Café & Catering (Tulsa)

Grand Vin Bottle Shop (South Tulsa)

Lone Wolf Banh Mi (Tulsa)

McNellie’s (Tulsa)

Mercury Lounge (Tulsa)

Reasor’s (Tulsa)

Reds Bar (Tulsa)

Roosevelt’s Bar (Tulsa)

The Brook Brookside (Tulsa)

The Brook Downtown (Tulsa)

The Jim Sports Bar (Tulsa)

Tulsa Hills Wine Cellar (Tulsa)

If you wish to try DrillVille IPA before the baseball season starts, there will be a tasting at McNellie’s Downtown on Monday, April 8 for their Pint Night begining at 5:00 p.m. and will feature a special appearance by the Drillers mascot, Hornsby.

If you can’t make that event, be sure to try Drillville IPA on Tuesday night, April 9 for the Drillers season opener at ONEOK Field. Fans will be able to find DrillVille IPA at the Hop and Sting Bar on the third base concourse and at the Grab ‘n Go and Libation Station locations.