Dunkin’ unleashes its Sips of Summer Menu with new drinks and treats

Summer is in the air and Dunkin is celebrating with the release of new summer beverages and sweets for customers to try!
Guests can now enjoy the latest addition to the Dunkin’ Refresher lineup: the Kiwi Watermelon Dunkin’ Refresher, available with Green Tea or Lemonade. With this, Dunkin’ has announced the return of Lemonade, which will now be a permanent offering!
To make the summer even sweeter, if you’re a Dunkin’ Rewards member, you can try this new refresher as well as the Strawberry Dragonfruit and Mango Pineapple refresher for only $3 in May and June!
Dunkin also has a way for you to spice up your drinks, just in time for National Donut Day on June 7, the Donut Swirl brings notes of vanilla frosting, pastry and donut sugar into every sip – and it’s featured in two new drinks: Blueberry Donut Coffee and Vanilla Frosted Donut Signature Latte. You can’t have a new drink without some sweets to go along with it!
Now added to the menu, are these delicious pairings:
- The all-new Green Goddess Wrap boasts a satisfying mix of egg whites, farro, sundried tomatoes, spinach, feta, and green goddess dressing, all wrapped in a verdant green lavash. (Between May 15-31, Dunkin’ Rewards members can try the new Green Goddess Wrap for $3.)
- The essence of summer is truly captured in the new Watermelon Burst Donut, filled with watermelon-flavored jelly and coated in sweet red sugar.
- The new Chocolate Chunk Cookie caters to both sweet and savory tastes, combining flavorful chunks and morsels of chocolate, pretzel bits and savory brown butter notes, baked to perfection and pre-packaged to enjoy on-the-go.