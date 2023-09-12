Dutch Bros to donate $1 from every drink sold on Sept. 15 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma

Dutch Bros. in Tulsa

By Fox23 News Staff

TULSA, Okla. -- Dutch Bros in the Greater Tulsa area is helping Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma in a big way on Friday.

The drive-thru coffee company will donate $1 from every drink sold to help the non-profit in their “Buck for Kids” campaign.

“On a daily basis, we see the positive impact young people can have in our society,” said Katie Hutchinson, vice president of philanthropy at Dutch Bros. “Fostering their continued development and growth to help them fully achieve all they dream is something special.”

Since 2011, Dutch Bros has designated one day every year to raise money for local youth organizations, the coffee company said.

When: Friday, September 15, 2023

Where: All Dutch Bros locations in the Greater Tulsa area

