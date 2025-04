NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Ella Langley performs onstage during day two of CMA Fest 2024 at the Chevy Riverfront stage on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images)

Ella Langley was in the middle of her set at Rock the Country in Knoxville, Tennessee when she was surprised by a video from Miranda Lambert on the big screen.

Miranda congratulated Ella on winning ACM New Female Artist of the Year, the same award Miranda won 18 years ago.

Congrats, Ella!